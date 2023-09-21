AASU-backed candidates sweep Demow College Students Union Election 2023-24

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Sept 20: In the recently concluded Demow College Students Union Election 2023-24, candidates supported by the All Assam Students Union (AASU) emerged victorious in the majority of the posts. The election took place on Tuesday, and the vote count occurred on Wednesday, resulting in a resounding win for AASU-backed candidates, who secured victory in 12 out of the 13 available positions. The remaining post was won by a candidate supported by Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM).

- Advertisement -

The list of AASU-supported candidates who achieved success in the Demow College Students Union Election 2023-24 includes a diverse range of positions, such as president, vice-president, general secretary, assistant general secretary, major games secretary, magazine secretary, cultural secretary, music secretary, debating and literary secretary, social welfare secretary, boys common room secretary, and girls common room secretary.

Following the announcement of the election results, a celebratory rally was organised in the Demow area, featuring AASU-supported candidates. The event was marked by enthusiastic participation and the bursting of fireworks, highlighting the triumph of the AASU-backed candidates in this student union election.