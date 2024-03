HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 15: As part of the statewide program, AASU Sivasagar organised a massive rally on Friday protesting the implementation of CAA in the state by the NDA government. The rally was led by Samiran Phukan, assistant secretary of the AASU Central Committee, Manob Hazarika, president of AASU Sivasagar district, Dipankar Saikia, secretary of AASU Sivasagar, and many others. Sivasagar police took urgent steps to maintain law and order. No arrests were made.