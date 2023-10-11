AASU sweeps Dibrugarh University elections

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Oct 10: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) put up an exemplary performance in the Dibrugarh University Post-Graduate Students’ Union (DUPGSU) polls by winning 13 of the 18 posts for which election were held on Monday (Oct 9).

Candidates backed by the AASU won the coveted posts of the president, vice president and general secretary among others.

Syed Rohit Rahman was elected as the president, Himasish Kalita as the vice president and Himangshu Shankar Gogoi the general secretary.

The ABVP failed to win a single seat as the remaining five seats were won by Independents.

The other winners were: Ashish Gogoi (AGS), Archita Goswami (Magazine), Aluk Pran Kachari (Music), Antarip Gogoi (Cultural), Bikash Pathak (Debating and Symposium), Priyanka Kalita (Literary and Fine Arts), Paragmoni Saikia (General Sports), Pankaj Boruah (Cricket), Swapnanil Boruah (Indoor Games), Kaushik Chetry (Football), Amlanjyoti Gogoi (Volleyball), Biki Doley (Boys Common Room), Swadhinta Boruah (Girls Common Room), Biman Sonowal (Social Service) and Mridul Machiya Deori (Gymnasium).