AAU-Zonal Research Station conducts parthenium awareness camp

GUWAHATI, July 11: An awareness camp was organised on Thursday, by AAU-Zonal Research Station, Diphu, at two locations: one at AAU-ZRS Campus and the other at Dillaji Mithiphang Village, Diphu, Karbi Anglong. The campaign was led by Dr KD Singha, chief scientist at AAU-ZRS, Diphu, and coordinated by all the scientists of AAU-ZRS, supported by office and field staff.

Dr Singha emphasised the importance of the parthenium awareness program and highlighted its harmful effects on human health, such as skin allergies (dermatitis), high fever, and asthma. He stressed the need for integrated management of this weed through mechanical, cultural, and biocontrol methods. Parthenium not only hampers crop production but also becomes a nuisance in non-cropped areas like residential areas, parks, road sides, and railway tracks. He encouraged everyone to participate in uprooting parthenium plants in and around campuses and residential areas to create a parthenium-free environment.

The program was successful and received high appreciation from villagers and farmers alike.