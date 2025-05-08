30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 8, 2025
AAU’s Abhinab Gautam Wins Bronze at Asian Armwrestling Championship 2025

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 8: Abhinab Gautam, a student of the College of Veterinary Science at Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Khanapara, has made Assam proud by clinching a bronze medal at the prestigious Asian Armwrestling Championship 2025.

The event took place in New Delhi from May 3, attracting elite athletes from 21 Asian nations, including strong contenders from Japan, Iran, and Kazakhstan.

Competing in the fiercely contested 75 kg weight category, Gautam showcased remarkable strength, technique, and determination to earn a place on the podium. His performance stood out in a field of top-level competitors, marking a significant milestone both for him personally and for India’s growing presence in the international armwrestling arena.

The championship featured participation from a diverse range of countries such as Kyrgyzstan, Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, UAE, Jordan, Mongolia, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan. Despite the intense competition, Gautam remained resilient and focused, ultimately securing a well-deserved third-place finish.

Balancing rigorous academic commitments with intense training sessions, Gautam’s achievement reflects his dedication and perseverance. His coaches, teammates, and supporters have praised his commitment, calling it an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the region.

Expressing gratitude after his victory, Gautam credited his success to the unwavering support of his coaches, mentors, family, and friends. “This medal is not just mine—it’s a shared victory for everyone who stood by me,” he said, dedicating the achievement to all who believed in him.

Gautam’s success is a shining example of how passion and hard work can overcome even the toughest challenges, bringing pride to both his institution and the state of Assam.

