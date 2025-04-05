ABSU Slams Assam Government Over Poor Gunotsav-2025 Results in Sixth Schedule Areas

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 5: The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) has raised serious concerns over the dismal performance of students in the recently declared Gunotsav-2025 results, particularly in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and the Sixth Schedule areas of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts.

- Advertisement -

Addressing a press conference at Bodofa House in Kokrajhar, ABSU President Dipen Boro said the Gunotsav results have exposed the Assam Government’s failure to ensure quality education in these constitutionally protected tribal regions. “The poor performance of students in the Gunotsav-2025 exams has highlighted the lack of effective educational governance in Sixth Schedule areas,” Boro stated.

He noted that the results from the four BTR districts—Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri—as well as Karbi Anglong (West Karbi Anglong) and Dima Hasao, were highly disappointing. Hojai district also reflected similar challenges. According to Boro, these outcomes point to deep-rooted issues in the education system that have long been neglected.

Boro squarely blamed both the Assam Government and the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) administration for their inaction and inability to implement timely and impactful measures to uplift the standard of education in these regions.

He further criticized the lack of basic infrastructure in schools, a severe shortage of trained teachers, and delays in textbook distribution—all contributing to the academic underperformance of students. “Many schools are still waiting for textbooks, and the existing infrastructure is inadequate. This reflects poorly on the government’s commitment to improving education in tribal areas,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Calling for urgent reforms, Boro demanded immediate intervention from both the state and BTC governments to rectify the situation. He stressed that educational services in Sixth Schedule areas must be prioritized, and students should be provided with adequate resources and support to improve academic outcomes.

The ABSU has also urged the state to conduct a comprehensive review of the educational policies in place for tribal regions and to implement targeted programs that ensure inclusive and equitable access to quality education for all students in Assam.