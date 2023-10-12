ABSU suspends protest agitation in Bodoland University

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 11: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has suspended its ongoing protest agitation until October 18, 2023, in response to a proposal from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government to arrange a meeting with the Governor of Assam and Chancellor of Bodoland University. The meeting will include delegates from the BTC government and ABSU.

ABSU has been protesting for the removal of Prof Laishram Ladusingh, the Vice-Chancellor of Bodoland University, who is accused under Vigilance Police Station case no. 01/2022 for alleged financial irregularities and corruption. The ABSU has demanded his removal from office by the Governor and Chancellor of the university.

On October 10, a meeting was held with BTC government officials, including Pramod Boro, CEM of BTC, Principal Secretary Akash Deep, and Secretary of the Education Department Amarjyoti Barman, to discuss the issue of the corrupt vice-chancellor. The meeting aimed to address the demands of ABSU regarding the removal of Prof Laishram Ladusingh and other allegations, including the appointment of the Finance Officer and the suspension of an assistant professor.

As a result of the meeting, the Principal Secretary of BTC will write to the Governor’s Secretariat to resolve the issues raised by ABSU. A meeting with the Governor of Assam and the Chancellor of Bodoland University will be arranged soon, with the BTC government and ABSU jointly participating in the meeting.

In consideration of the ongoing NAAC visit at Bodoland University and the upcoming meeting with the Governor and Chancellor, ABSU has agreed to suspend its agitation until October 18, 2023. The protest will resume on October 19, 2023, at 10 AM onwards.