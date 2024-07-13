ABSU urges govt to prioritise state residents in recruitment

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 12: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has called for prioritising permanent residents of Assam and making both the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) and knowledge of the local language mandatory for candidates in college-level recruitments within the Education Department.

In a press statement released on Friday, ABSU president Dipen Boro and general secretary Khanindra Basumatary highlighted that following widespread criticism across the state, the state government has rescinded its earlier decision to not make PRC mandatory for college-level recruitments.

“ABSU insists that priority should be given to permanent residents of Assam, and we urge the state government to require both PRC and proficiency in the local languages (official and associate official languages of Assam) for all candidates,” the ABSU leaders emphasised.

Regarding the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination and the recently announced change in its pattern to include prelims, mains, and viva-voice, the student union has urged the government to revert to the previous examination model. They argued that the sudden change could disadvantage candidates who have already prepared under the previous system. The ABSU stressed the importance of consulting the interests and sentiments of students and indigenous people of the state before finalising any policy decisions or notifications.