29 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 13, 2024
type here...

ABSU urges govt to prioritise state residents in recruitment

Calls for mandatory PRC and local language proficiency amid policy reversal

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 12: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has called for prioritising permanent residents of Assam and making both the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) and knowledge of the local language mandatory for candidates in college-level recruitments within the Education Department.

- Advertisement -

In a press statement released on Friday, ABSU president Dipen Boro and general secretary Khanindra Basumatary highlighted that following widespread criticism across the state, the state government has rescinded its earlier decision to not make PRC mandatory for college-level recruitments.

“ABSU insists that priority should be given to permanent residents of Assam, and we urge the state government to require both PRC and proficiency in the local languages (official and associate official languages of Assam) for all candidates,” the ABSU leaders emphasised.

Regarding the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination and the recently announced change in its pattern to include prelims, mains, and viva-voice, the student union has urged the government to revert to the previous examination model. They argued that the sudden change could disadvantage candidates who have already prepared under the previous system. The ABSU stressed the importance of consulting the interests and sentiments of students and indigenous people of the state before finalising any policy decisions or notifications.

A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Jorhat DLSA distributes flood relief

The Hills Times -
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts 10 Best Destinations To Visit In July 7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India