26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
type here...

Academic and Administrative Audit team evaluates Tezpur University

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Sept 24: Tezpur University (TU) welcomed a high-level academic and administrative audit (AAA) team to assess the university’s quality and performance on Tuesday. The visit of the AAA is mandated by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which has evolved tools and guidelines for improving quality at different levels of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

- Advertisement -

The AAA team comprises chairperson Prof Anand Bhalerao, vice chancellor (VC) of the Central University of Rajasthan; Prof Darlando Thanmi Khathing, VC of North East Christian University and founding VC of the Central University of Jharkhand; Prof G Parthasarathy, INSA senior scientist and professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Indian Institute of Science Campus, Bengaluru; Prof Samir Kumar Das, former VC of the University of North Bengal and director of the Institute of Foreign Policy Studies, University of Calcutta; and Prof Prabin Kumar Bora, retired professor, department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Guwahati.

Over the next three days, the team shall conduct a comprehensive review of various aspects of the university, including academic programs, research activities, infrastructure, and administrative efficiency.

“The audit team will spend three days at the university, interacting with faculty, staff, students, and other stakeholders. They will examine the university’s adherence to academic standards, quality assurance measures, and overall governance,” Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, VC of TU, said. After the completion of the audit, the team shall hand over the findings to the university authorities, which will be utilised for enhancing its academic standards, improving administrative processes, and creating a conducive learning environment for its students.

7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Nagaland bags award in the Global Food Regulators Summit

The Hills Times -
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India 5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth 6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India 9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day 8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India