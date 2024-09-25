Academic and Administrative Audit team evaluates Tezpur University

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Sept 24: Tezpur University (TU) welcomed a high-level academic and administrative audit (AAA) team to assess the university’s quality and performance on Tuesday. The visit of the AAA is mandated by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which has evolved tools and guidelines for improving quality at different levels of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

The AAA team comprises chairperson Prof Anand Bhalerao, vice chancellor (VC) of the Central University of Rajasthan; Prof Darlando Thanmi Khathing, VC of North East Christian University and founding VC of the Central University of Jharkhand; Prof G Parthasarathy, INSA senior scientist and professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Indian Institute of Science Campus, Bengaluru; Prof Samir Kumar Das, former VC of the University of North Bengal and director of the Institute of Foreign Policy Studies, University of Calcutta; and Prof Prabin Kumar Bora, retired professor, department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Guwahati.

Over the next three days, the team shall conduct a comprehensive review of various aspects of the university, including academic programs, research activities, infrastructure, and administrative efficiency.

“The audit team will spend three days at the university, interacting with faculty, staff, students, and other stakeholders. They will examine the university’s adherence to academic standards, quality assurance measures, and overall governance,” Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, VC of TU, said. After the completion of the audit, the team shall hand over the findings to the university authorities, which will be utilised for enhancing its academic standards, improving administrative processes, and creating a conducive learning environment for its students.