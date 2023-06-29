Accident in Hailakandi Claims Life of 4-Year-Old Child

Hailakandi, June 29: In a heartbreaking incident, a 4-year-old child lost her life in a head-on collision between two bikes in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Thursday. The mishap occurred while the child was traveling with her father on one of the bikes. Two others involved in the crash sustained severe injuries, with one of them being the deceased child’s father.

The young girl has been identified as Anisa Mehtab Siddique, while the injured individuals are Misal Ahmed and Sultan Ahmed, the father of the child. The collision has left the family devastated, and they claim that timely medical intervention could have saved the child’s life.

According to family members, an ambulance from Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) failed to arrive on time, resulting in a tragic outcome. The child’s injuries proved fatal, and her body has now been transported to SMCH for a post-mortem examination.

In a separate incident earlier today, a 13-year-old boy who had been missing since Wednesday morning was found brutally murdered in Kharupetia, located in Assam’s Darrang district. The boy’s lifeless body was discovered in a nearby swamp, with his throat visibly slit, indicating a gruesome act of violence.

The victim, identified as Harshit Jain, was found by locals who immediately alerted the authorities. The community was shocked and saddened by the brutal nature of the crime, raising concerns about the safety of children in the area. Suspicion has fallen on the victim’s brother, with locals speculating his involvement in the savage murder.

The Kharupetia police swiftly responded to the scene and launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter. To gather crucial information, the victim’s brother, Naman Jain, has been taken into custody for questioning, according to police sources.

These tragic incidents have shaken the local communities in Assam’s Hailakandi and Darrang districts. The loss of a young life and the brutal murder of a teenager have left residents mourning and demanding justice for the victims. Authorities are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to bring those responsible for these heart-wrenching incidents to justice.