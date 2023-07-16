Act Implementation Committee visits two private hospitals in Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 15: The Act Implementation Committee of the Assam Legislative Assembly led by MLA Mrinal Saikia visited Sonitpur on Friday and visited two private hospitals – Times Hospital and EMM Hospital and Research Centre located at Tezpur.

The team of MLAs including MLAs Basanta Das, Aminul Islam, Ram Krishna Ghosh, Mazibur Rahman and other officials of the committee visited the two hospitals and verified the proper implementation of the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010 in these two hospitals.

During their inspection the team was accompanied by MLA Tezpur Prithiraj Rava, MLA Borsola Ganesh Limboo, DDC Gaya Prasad Agarwal, ADC (Health) Twahir Alam, joint director, health services, DR J Ahmed and other officials of the health department. Later the team also interacted with the deputy commissioner, senior district administration officials and other officials of the health department at a meeting held at the conference hall of the deputy commissioner’s office.

Chairman of the committee, MLA Mrinal Saikia asked the district administration and health department officials to keep a close watch on the functioning of the private hospitals and nursing homes operational in the district as they cater to a large number of patients from the neighbouring districts and also neighbouring states such as Arunachal Pradesh. He also asked the officials to look into various issues that arise from time to time and ensure proper medical waste management at all health institutions in the district.

MLA Basanta Das asked the joint director, health services to form a committee to review the functioning of all private hospitals and submit a detailed report to the committee for onward submission to the government. He also asked the health officials to ensure that the poor people are getting the benefits of the various health schemes of the government. The committee also asked the district administration to form a committee and inspect the complaints raised by a local resident against EMM Hospital regarding a sewage drain and submit a report to the committee, along with an action taken report, at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, joint secretary, Act Implementation Committee, ALA, Indrajit Mazumdar, joint secretary, H&FW, Upen Chakraborty, joint director, health services, Dr J Ahmed, Addl CM&HO, Dr Sunanda Tamuly, DTO, Dr Hiranjan Saikia, Superintendent, KCH, Dr Dipti Baruah, DMO, Kakoli Dutta and others.