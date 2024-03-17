20.2 C
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Activists should be made members of Commission: Harijan Mazdoor Union

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 16: The Harijan Mazdoor Union has demanded that the activists working for the welfare of safai karmacharis should be made members of the state level commission that will be instituted to work for the up liftment of these karmacharis.

The union also submitted a memorandum stating their demand to state social justice and empowerment minister, Pijush Hazarika.

The union stated that although it welcomex the Assam gazette notification issued by the state government on March 8, the current members of the state level commission have no actual understanding of the plight of safai karmacharis.

“Although the institution of a state level commission has been our long standing demand, the present members have no contribution towards the up liftment of safai karmacharis of the state. Hence, we request the state government to induct activists from all districts as members of the commission.  Activists who have worked closely with safai karmacharis and understand their issues, will be in a better position to solve their problems,” said Ranjan Chowdhury, president of the Harijan Mazdoor Union.

