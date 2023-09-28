‘Aditi Samman – 2023’ award presented to DCs of Nagaon and Hojai

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

NAGAON, Sept 27: The newspaper group responsible for publishing the Assamese weekly newsletter ‘Amar Aditi’ in Central Assam presented the ‘Aditi Samman – 2023’ award to Nagaon district commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah and Hojai district commissioner Lachit Kumar Das at their respective offices last Tuesday.

The award was presented by the editor and managing editor of the newspaper, along with its sub-editors and other senior journalists.

Upon receiving the award, Nagaon district commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve in the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva as an administrative officer. He praised Assam for its rich and colorful culture, music, songs, colorful costumes, and beautiful natural environment. Shah stated that he is proud to serve as a government officer in such a beautiful state.

The same award was also presented to Hojai district commissioner Lachit Kumar Das. Upon receiving it, Lachit Das highlighted the convenience of internet services, noting that in the past, people had to wait until morning, but now information is readily available even at midnight. However, he urged the new generation to use the internet in a positive way, as some have been misled and lost valuable aspects of their childhood and youth due to its misuse. Das also acknowledged that the misuse of social media has occasionally caused disruptions in society.

- Advertisement -

Both administrative officers expressed their gratitude to the ‘Amar Aditi’ family for presenting them with this prestigious award.