ADRE exam pattern will remain same as last year: CM

GUWAHATI, July 14: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that the state government will uphold the current format for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE).

This decision comes as a result of input from candidates and the general public, who have raised worries regarding possible alterations to the examination format.

Sarma announced on micro-blogging site X that the ADRE exam format will stay unchanged from last year, with a written exam and viva voce.

Sarma wrote, “Aspirants’ feedback accepted! Acknowledging the feedback received from aspirants and people regarding not changing the ADRE exam pattern, we have decided that the pattern WILL REMAIN THE SAME AS LAST YEAR. There will be One written exam followed by a Viva-Voce.”

The explanation comes after a period of extensive discussion and confusion among job seekers in the region.

During his journey from Rongjuli in Goalpara to Guwahati on July 12, Sarma discussed the matter, emphasizing that the government aims to enhance the recruitment procedure without changing the exam standards.

The conclusion has turned out to be a shift from the government’s previous plan to implement an APSC-style syllabus for third and fourth-grade positions.