Agri policies distributed at Biswanath

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Oct 7: Under the umbrella scheme of

PMFBY (Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana), policies were

distributed among the beneficiaries in a meeting organised by

the Agriculture department, Biswanath at State PNRD extension

office here.

A total of 50 Bima policies were handed over to the

beneficiaries under ”Meri Policy Mere Hat” campaign on

Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Pradip Talukdar, sub-divisional

agriculture officer briefly stated about the benefits of PMFBY

scheme. The meeting was attended by agriculture officers

Manash Pratim Das, Sonmani Saikia, Rituraj Dev, Preety Das,

programme officer Dibyasree Saikia along with other officials

and employees of the department.