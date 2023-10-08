Agri policies distributed at Biswanath

HT Correspondent
BISWANATH CHARIALI, Oct 7: Under the umbrella scheme of
PMFBY (Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana), policies were
distributed among the beneficiaries in a meeting organised by
the Agriculture department, Biswanath at State PNRD extension
office here.
A total of 50 Bima policies were handed over to the
beneficiaries under ”Meri Policy Mere Hat” campaign on
Saturday.
Addressing the gathering, Pradip Talukdar, sub-divisional
agriculture officer briefly stated about the benefits of PMFBY
scheme. The meeting was attended by agriculture officers
Manash Pratim Das, Sonmani Saikia, Rituraj Dev, Preety Das,
programme officer Dibyasree Saikia along with other officials
and employees of the department.