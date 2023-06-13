27 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Agriculture Department Karbi Anglong Held  Special Camp

Assam
By The Hills Times
DIPHU: The Agriculture Department in Karbi Anglong is holding Special PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Camps from June 12 to 19 under various Agriculture Development Office (ADO) Circles.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is a 100 percent central government funded scheme through which the farmers get a minimum income support of Rs 6,000 a year.

The decision to hold the special camps on PM Kisan Samman Nidhi was taken by the District Level Standing Committee. During the camps, the beneficiaries can complete the process of e-KYC through the PM Kisan website, linking Aadhaar Card number with bank account and approving the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) through the bank.

