Agriculture minister graces closing ceremony of Livestock and Poultry Show 2024

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 7: Atul Bora, the minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, added prestige to the concluding event of the Livestock and Poultry Show 2024 in Guwahati. The minister’s presence highlighted the significance of the event in promoting the livestock and poultry sector in the region.

As part of the comprehensive showcase, a dog show was also organised, adding an extra layer of enthusiasm to the Livestock and Poultry Show 2024. The exhibition provided a platform for participants to display high-quality livestock and poultry breeds, fostering awareness and advancements in the sector.

Minister Atul Bora, acknowledging the importance of such events, participated actively in the proceedings, further demonstrating the government’s commitment to the development of agriculture, animal husbandry, and veterinary sectors.

In addition to the Livestock and Poultry Show, minister Atul Bora also attended a crucial meeting of the Business Advisory Committee at the Assam Legislative Assembly. The meeting, presided over by Speaker Biswajit Daimary, saw the participation of various committee members. The discussions during the meeting revolved around key legislative matters, reflecting the collaborative efforts of the committee towards effective governance and legislative initiatives in the state.

