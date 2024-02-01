14 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 1, 2024
type here...

AIKSU condemns heinous crime in Dolamara

Union calls for justice & urgent reforms in wake of tragic incident

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 31: All India Karbi Students Union (AIKSU) in a press release extended their sympathies to the family of the minor who was raped and murdered in Dolamara in Karbi Anglong.

- Advertisement -

Narrating the incident, AIKSU demands justice and an exemplary punishment for the culprit Dilip Rongphar so that such incidents do not repeat in the future.

AIKSU further stated that this unfortunate incident happened due to the absence of educational facilities in her nearby village, inadequate transport and communication infrastructure, and government neglect.

The organisation demands the construction of an adequate number of boarding houses/hostels near the school with essential infrastructure at strategically advantageous locations to ensure maximum security. They suggest making it more convenient for pupils in hilly areas by establishing an institution offering classes from 1 to 10, particularly in the Borpung area, which serves as the central location for Tarapung, Bithilangso, Arlong-voti, Daplang, and Borlangso areas.

Building roads and communication facilities will make it more convenient for the students and the public. A police patrol post should be established in Borpung Tarapung area, and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) should take responsibility for the victim’s death. AIKSU demands that KAAC provide compensation to the bereaved family and generally address the grievances of people in isolated and underdeveloped areas.

10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Venkatesh-starrer ‘Saindhav’ to stream on Prime Video

The Hills Times - 0
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy 7 Fruits Rich In Iron Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans 6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti “A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”