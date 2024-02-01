AIKSU condemns heinous crime in Dolamara

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 31: All India Karbi Students Union (AIKSU) in a press release extended their sympathies to the family of the minor who was raped and murdered in Dolamara in Karbi Anglong.

Narrating the incident, AIKSU demands justice and an exemplary punishment for the culprit Dilip Rongphar so that such incidents do not repeat in the future.

AIKSU further stated that this unfortunate incident happened due to the absence of educational facilities in her nearby village, inadequate transport and communication infrastructure, and government neglect.

The organisation demands the construction of an adequate number of boarding houses/hostels near the school with essential infrastructure at strategically advantageous locations to ensure maximum security. They suggest making it more convenient for pupils in hilly areas by establishing an institution offering classes from 1 to 10, particularly in the Borpung area, which serves as the central location for Tarapung, Bithilangso, Arlong-voti, Daplang, and Borlangso areas.

Building roads and communication facilities will make it more convenient for the students and the public. A police patrol post should be established in Borpung Tarapung area, and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) should take responsibility for the victim’s death. AIKSU demands that KAAC provide compensation to the bereaved family and generally address the grievances of people in isolated and underdeveloped areas.