AITUC leader accuses Sivasagar ALC of partisanship in labour dispute

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Jan 31: Ranjan Chowdhury, general secretary of AITUC, Assam unit, criticised the role of assistant labour commissioner (ALC) S Bhattacherjee, Sivasagar, in connection with the recent strike of the safai workers of Sivasagar Municipality Board. He has sent copies of his allegations to Sanjoy Kishan, minister of Labour Welfare, and Ashok Singhal, minister of Urban Affairs.

In the release, it was stated that the ALC-cum-conciliation officer was expected to hear the concerns of the workmen in the said case and try to resolve it as per the provision of law. Contrary to her expected role, she took the side of the management of the Municipal Board.

Chowdhury alleged that the ALC acted in collaboration with the management regarding the arbitrary notice dated December 26, 2023. She, along with the EO of the Municipal Board, kept Chowdhury in the dark and prepared to trap him in legal complications.

Chowdhury stated that he had been trying to voice concerns for the working class as per the provisions of the ID Act, 1947, and within the scope of the Trade Union Act, 1926.

AITUC alleged that in the dispute against the Municipal Board regarding non-fulfillment of certain legitimate demands of the safai karmachari, the ALC, Sivasagar, instead of properly investigating the grievances and enforcing the attendance of the management in the conciliation, she was holding the workmen accountable, justifying her action by saying that she was under the district commissioner. Chowdhury reiterated that the Labour Welfare Department is an independent department. He alleged that the action of ALC Sivasagar was biased and prejudiced towards the workmen and the Union.

