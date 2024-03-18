AIUDF backs BPF candidate Durgadas Boro

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, March 17: The AIUDF has openly declared its support for BPF nominated candidate MP Durgadas Boro for the Darrang Udalguri HPC. During a felicitation program held at Bechimari on Sunday, Dalgaon legislator Mazibur Rahman asserted, “BJP is a communal party. We must defeat the communal forces at any cost.” Since AIUDF does not have any candidate in Darrang-Udalguri, Rahman announced their support for Durgadas Boro and urged people to vote for development. Criticising Congress, Rahman stated, “Congress has no strong organisation in the state and cannot effectively oppose the BJP.” Rahman further alleged that Rakibul Hussain was involved in Darrang-BTC communal riots and accused Congress of increasing detention camps during its tenure. He questioned why Muslims should vote for Congress, accusing them of depriving Muslims of land patta and advocating for the eviction of the landless poor. Rahman also labeled Rakibul as a broker and suggested that the people of Dhubri HPC would teach him a lesson this time.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the audience, Durgadas Boro commented, “The BJP has been in power in Mangaldai HPC (now Darrang-Udalguri) for four consecutive terms, yet no significant development has been observed in the region.” He claimed that Hindu-Muslim polarisation would not be effective this time in BTR, stating that both Bodos and Hindus would vote for him. Boro urged people not to waste their votes supporting Congress and highlighted issues such as railways and road infrastructure that should have been addressed in previous terms. He concluded by stating, “Congress is not a factor.”