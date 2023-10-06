AJP organises ‘Ek Asom Yatra’ in Dibrugarh to unite Assam

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Oct 5: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) conducted the “Ek Asom Yatra” in Dibrugarh on Thursday, aimed at fostering unity in Assam.

AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi led the “Ek Asom Yatra” in Dibrugarh, joined by thousands of his followers. The rally commenced from the Chowkidingee field and proceeded through the main routes of Dibrugarh, seeking the support of local residents for a united Assam.

Addressing the rally, Lurinjyoti Gogoi emphasized the historical significance of Chaolung Sukapha, the founder of the Ahom dynasty, who played a pivotal role in creating greater Assam. He expressed concern that certain communal forces were attempting to divide Assam along religious lines and stressed that the primary objective of the “Ek Asom Yatra” was to promote unity in Assam.

Gogoi pointed out that Assam had experienced division based on religion, with communal forces making some headway. The AJP’s mission is to reestablish communal harmony in Assam by uniting people of all castes and creeds.

He added, “In the past, Assam was peaceful, and people lived in harmony. However, everything has changed since the BJP came to power. Through this ‘Ek Asom Yatra,’ we aim to restore the lost glory of Assam.”

The rally serves as a demonstration of the AJP’s commitment to maintaining unity and harmony in Assam, despite the challenges faced by the state.