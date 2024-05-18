AJYCP dissolves Jorhat district unit

HT Correspondent
SIVASAGAR, May 17: Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), the premier youth organisation in the state, through a release on Friday, dissolved the Jorhat District Committee on May 16 in the wake of alleged financial indiscipline and other irregularities. The central committee release, signed by president Ramen Chowdhury and general secretary Sandeep Prasad Neog, stated that a new Jorhat district committee of the AJYCP will be formed only after the adoption of a new resolution by the central committee. Till then, the central committee urged everyone not to engage in any financial or other dealings with the defunct Jorhat District Committee members in the name of the organisation