AJYCP takes out torch light rally against CAA in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 16: Along with the rest of the state, the district unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) took out a torch light rally against the implementation of CAA in front of the office of the Nagaon district commissioner on Saturday evening.

Hundreds of activists from the district unit of the students and youths’ organization participated in the stir and strongly criticized the BJP led governments at the centre as well as in the state for forcefully bringing the act into action in the country.

Pragjyotish Bonia and Debasish Das, the president and secretary of the district unit of the organization said the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad will not accept the act under any circumstance and will carry out more democratic agitations in the days to come in the district. They however asserted that the act will dilute the identity of the Assamese people as well as its language in future even in the state itself.