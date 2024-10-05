All Assam Inter-Educational Institute Debate Competition in Demow

HT Correspondent
DEMOW, Oct 4: Under the patronage of the social organisation ‘Suraksha’ and the Nitaipukhuri Branch Sahitya Sabha, the Wave of Words 3.0, in memory of Mangal Deori and Puneswar Chetia, will organise an All Assam Inter-Educational Institute Debate Competition at the Nitaipukhuri Public Building on October 19, 2024. The topic, in the opinion of the house, is ‘The widespread application of Artificial Intelligence poses significant threats to democracy and societal life’. Sankab Kausik Baruah, a journalist, will be the chairperson. For any queries regarding the debate competition, interested candidates can contact the following numbers: 6000620871, 6003743035, 9678815688, and 9854286966.