Allegations Against IRBN Jawaan Spark Outrage in Assam’s Baksa District

GUWAHATI: Tensions are running high in Charaimari village in Assam’s Baksa district following serious allegations against Bijoy Kalita, a member of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBN) 24th Battalion.

Kalita has been accused by villagers of repeated incidents of cattle theft and using intimidation tactics whenever he visits his native village, Amarawati.

Residents claim that Kalita has cultivated a feared image in the area, with his homecomings often marked by the mysterious disappearance of livestock—particularly goats. Locals allege that his presence brings with it an atmosphere of fear and loss, leaving villagers in a constant state of anxiety.

The situation came to a head on March 31, when Kalita allegedly stole a pet goat belonging to local resident Kanika Haloi. The goat was later found at the home of one of Kalita’s relatives in Garamdeu, after Haloi lodged a formal complaint. The Mushalpur Police helped recover the stolen animal, providing temporary relief to the victim. However, this incident has only added fuel to the villagers’ growing demand for justice and accountability.

Despite a First Information Report (FIR) being filed at the Mushalpur Police Station, residents claim that authorities have yet to take substantial action against Kalita. The delay in arresting him has sparked frustration and anger, with villagers suggesting that his position as a uniformed security personnel may be shielding him from prompt legal action. “Wearing a uniform should not place anyone above the law,” said one resident, echoing the sentiment of many.

The villagers insist that this is not an isolated incident. They allege that Kalita has been involved in a series of thefts over time, killing and selling the stolen animals for profit. These accusations have painted a picture of systematic exploitation and abuse of power—an individual allegedly using his authority to escape scrutiny and evade justice.

In response to what they see as a gross miscarriage of justice, residents of Amarawati and Charaimari have begun organizing protests. Their demands include the immediate arrest of Kalita, a thorough investigation into his actions, and inquiries into any accomplices who may have aided him. They are also urging authorities to ensure that Kalita is not given special treatment simply because he serves in the security forces.