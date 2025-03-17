Amit Shah Concludes Northeast Visit, Focuses on Security and Law Enforcement

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 17: Union Home Minister Amit Shah ended his three-day tour of Assam and Mizoram on March 17, returning to New Delhi after a spate of top-level meetings and interactions meant to tighten security and law and order in the state.

- Advertisement -

Before departing, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, ministers, and top officials saw him off at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. Shah’s tour, starting from March 15, had the most important inaugurations, security assessments, and policy meetings.

Shah reached Jorhat on Friday and overnight stayed at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Assam’s Golaghat district. He inaugurated the academy and laid the foundation stone for the second phase of its housing scheme during his stay, reaffirming the government’s resolve to bolster law enforcement infrastructure in the state.

The Home Minister visited Mizoram on Saturday, where he oversaw the shifting of the Assam Rifles facility from Aizawl to Zokhawsang, some 15 km from the state capital. The relocation is viewed as a strategic move in reconfiguring military installations in the Northeast.

Returning to Guwahati on Sunday, Shah went to Kokrajhar to speak at the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), where he reiterated the government’s sustained efforts towards the welfare and development of the Bodo community.

- Advertisement -

Later during the day, he presided over an important meeting with chief ministers and directors general of police (DGPs) of northeastern states. The meeting was centered on reviewing the implementation status of India’s three new criminal laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

As part of the talks, Shah released New Criminal Laws: Standard Operating Procedures and Rules, a book compiled by the Assam CID and released by the Assam government. The release emphasized the Centre’s intent to update legal systems and facilitate easy implementation of the new legislation.

The visit assured Shah of the government’s seriousness in enhancing security, law enforcement, and regional stability in the Northeast, which demonstrates its strategic value in governance at the national level.