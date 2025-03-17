34 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 17, 2025
type here...

Amit Shah Concludes Northeast Visit, Focuses on Security and Law Enforcement

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, ministers, and top officials saw him off at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 17: Union Home Minister Amit Shah ended his three-day tour of Assam and Mizoram on March 17, returning to New Delhi after a spate of top-level meetings and interactions meant to tighten security and law and order in the state.

- Advertisement -

Before departing, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, ministers, and top officials saw him off at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. Shah’s tour, starting from March 15, had the most important inaugurations, security assessments, and policy meetings.

Related Posts:

Shah reached Jorhat on Friday and overnight stayed at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Assam’s Golaghat district. He inaugurated the academy and laid the foundation stone for the second phase of its housing scheme during his stay, reaffirming the government’s resolve to bolster law enforcement infrastructure in the state.

The Home Minister visited Mizoram on Saturday, where he oversaw the shifting of the Assam Rifles facility from Aizawl to Zokhawsang, some 15 km from the state capital. The relocation is viewed as a strategic move in reconfiguring military installations in the Northeast.

Returning to Guwahati on Sunday, Shah went to Kokrajhar to speak at the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), where he reiterated the government’s sustained efforts towards the welfare and development of the Bodo community.

- Advertisement -

Later during the day, he presided over an important meeting with chief ministers and directors general of police (DGPs) of northeastern states. The meeting was centered on reviewing the implementation status of India’s three new criminal laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

As part of the talks, Shah released New Criminal Laws: Standard Operating Procedures and Rules, a book compiled by the Assam CID and released by the Assam government. The release emphasized the Centre’s intent to update legal systems and facilitate easy implementation of the new legislation.

The visit assured Shah of the government’s seriousness in enhancing security, law enforcement, and regional stability in the Northeast, which demonstrates its strategic value in governance at the national level.

7 Stunning Yet Uncrowded Sunset Spots in Shillong
7 Stunning Yet Uncrowded Sunset Spots in Shillong
Why Neem Leaves Are Beneficial For Skin ?
Why Neem Leaves Are Beneficial For Skin ?
India’s Most Developed Villages: Models of Innovation and Sustainability
India’s Most Developed Villages: Models of Innovation and Sustainability
9 High-Protein Foods to Fuel Your Gym Workouts
9 High-Protein Foods to Fuel Your Gym Workouts
8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi
8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Indian Army, Security Forces Seize Weapons and Explosives in Manipur Joint...

The Hills Times -
7 Stunning Yet Uncrowded Sunset Spots in Shillong Why Neem Leaves Are Beneficial For Skin ? India’s Most Developed Villages: Models of Innovation and Sustainability 9 High-Protein Foods to Fuel Your Gym Workouts 8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi