14.7 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 5, 2024
type here...

AMLU Declares 48-Hour Strike Against ‘Hit And Run Law’

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, Jan 4: The All Assam Motor Labour Union (AMLU) has called for a 48-hour strike starting January 5, opposing the ‘Hit and Run Law’ of the center.

- Advertisement -

Leaders of the Union held a press meets at their regional office in Kharupetia and urged all sections to cooperate with the strike to revoke the black law.

Rahul Ali, Rinku Brahma, Jiaul Hoque, Jabbar Ali, Suman Das, Raju Roy, Dipu Basumatary, Dulan Ch Saikia, and many more leading personalities of the Union from across the state gathered and criticised the law, stating that it’s an injustice to the entire motor labor force.

“We cannot continue this service while we’re insecure,” they added.

Criticising the law and Union home minister Amit Shah, they said that the center is imposing baseless duties forcefully on the drivers to create pressure, whereas no one commits an accident willingly.

- Advertisement -

One of the leaders warned the government that ministers, MPs, and MLAs have their cars driven by professional drivers, saying if the center doesn’t revoke the law; it may cause troubles for them as well.

 

 

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10 Foods To Avoid In Fatty Liver
10 Foods To Avoid In Fatty Liver
10 Offbeat Winter Destination In India
10 Offbeat Winter Destination In India
7 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Year
7 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Year
Discover Breathtaking New Year’s Party Outfits Inspired By Ananya Panday
Discover Breathtaking New Year’s Party Outfits Inspired By Ananya Panday
Spice Up Your Dishes With Edible Flowers That Double As Flavorful Herbs
Spice Up Your Dishes With Edible Flowers That Double As Flavorful Herbs
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Gunotsav Kickstarts In Karbi Anglong

The Hills Times - 0
10 Foods To Avoid In Fatty Liver 10 Offbeat Winter Destination In India 7 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Year Discover Breathtaking New Year’s Party Outfits Inspired By Ananya Panday Spice Up Your Dishes With Edible Flowers That Double As Flavorful Herbs