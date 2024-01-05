AMLU Declares 48-Hour Strike Against ‘Hit And Run Law’

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, Jan 4: The All Assam Motor Labour Union (AMLU) has called for a 48-hour strike starting January 5, opposing the ‘Hit and Run Law’ of the center.

Leaders of the Union held a press meets at their regional office in Kharupetia and urged all sections to cooperate with the strike to revoke the black law.

Rahul Ali, Rinku Brahma, Jiaul Hoque, Jabbar Ali, Suman Das, Raju Roy, Dipu Basumatary, Dulan Ch Saikia, and many more leading personalities of the Union from across the state gathered and criticised the law, stating that it’s an injustice to the entire motor labor force.

“We cannot continue this service while we’re insecure,” they added.

Criticising the law and Union home minister Amit Shah, they said that the center is imposing baseless duties forcefully on the drivers to create pressure, whereas no one commits an accident willingly.

One of the leaders warned the government that ministers, MPs, and MLAs have their cars driven by professional drivers, saying if the center doesn’t revoke the law; it may cause troubles for them as well.

