‘Amrit Kalah Yatra’ spreads patriotic spirit in Baghara

MORIGAON, Oct 5: State water resources, information, and public relations minister Pijush Hazarika enthusiastically participated in the “Amrit Kalah Yatra” program as part of the “Mor Mati Mor Desh” campaign in Baghara, Morigaon district. The procession covered a distance of approximately 6 km from Baghara Chariali to Baghara Panchayat in the district.

Despite light to heavy rain, the event saw active participation from various segments of the community, including Morigaon district commissioner Devashish Sharma, SP Hemanta Kr. Das, BJP’s president Prabin Medhi, GS Nirmal Konwar, former CEM of TAC Paban Manta, local residents, panchayat representatives, self-help group women, and a large number of people.

Minister Hazarika addressed a gathering at the Baghara Panchayat office premises and expressed his gratitude to the people who braved the rain to join the procession. He particularly praised the enthusiasm and dedication of the women participants. He assured the people that he would continue working for the development of the region in the future.

The “Mor Mati Mor Desh” program aims to inspire patriotism and participation among the people, and the Morigaon administration is making efforts to ensure its success. Various processions and events are organized across the district, involving ministers, MLAs, government officials, and dignitaries.

As part of the program, soil has been collected from households and will be sent to a state-level function at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on October 15. The holy soil will eventually be moved to Amrit Batika near the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

The “Amrit Kalah Yatra” is a symbol of unity and patriotic spirit among the people of Baghara and Morigaon district.