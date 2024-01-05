16 C
Annual day held at 1 No Gereki LP School

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 4: The annual day and prize distribution ceremony of 1 No Gereki LPS, organised by the School Management Committee (SMC) and Mothers’ Group under Pub Nagsankar Cluster, took place on Thursday at the school premises. The event, presided over by Bhusar Kharia, the president of SMC, featured a series of cultural programs presented by the students. The gathering included Jiten Patar, CRCC of Pub Nagsankar cluster, Bhola Bora, Chiteswar Bhuyan, Punu Kharia, as well as members of the general public, guardians, and parents. Arun Bordoloi, the school’s secretary, led all the proceedings of the open session, with assistance from Mousumi Baishya.

