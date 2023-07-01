Annual Meeting Of Palasbari Sanskriti Vikas Bhawan Held

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 30: The annual general meeting of Palasbari Sanskriti Vikas Bhawan (PSVB) took place at its Bhawan in Palasbari on Friday. Chaired by Sanskriti Vikas Bhawan president Anil Chandra Kalita, the meeting aimed to discuss the organisation’s objectives. Vikas Bhawan general secretary Jatindra Nath Kalita provided an overview of the meeting’s agenda, while also presenting the annual accounts for the year 2022-23.

During the meeting, a special recognition ceremony was held to felicitate the outstanding achievements of students in this year’s High School Leaving Certificate Examination from Palasbari center. Riya Das, Bharti Kalita, and Shikha Das, who secured the first place in the examination, were awarded Rs 5,000 in cash and other accolades. It is worth mentioning that these cash and awards were generously donated by Hemanta Kalita and his family.

The meeting commenced with the rendition of the song ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’, led by Bichitra Kumar, the cultural secretary of PSVB, as members joined in to perform the song. The event provided a platform for members to come together, discuss important matters, and celebrate the academic achievements of deserving students.

The annual general meeting of Palasbari Sanskriti Vikas Bhawan serves as an important occasion to evaluate the organisation’s progress, strengthen community ties, and encourage educational excellence among students.