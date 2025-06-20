Another ‘anti-national’ held, tally rises to 94

GUWAHATI, June 19: One more person has been apprehended for allegedly making “pro-Pakistan and communal posts” on social media, taking the total number of such arrests to 94 so far in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in April, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The person was arrested in Nalbari after constant monitoring, he said.

“Crackdown on Anti-national elements continue. @KamrupPolice arrested Safiqul Haque, who was using different SIMs to use Facebook to post pro-Pakistan and communal posts,” the chief minister wrote on ‘X’ on Wednesday.

Sarma had earlier said the ‘state-wide crackdown on traitors would continue and nobody would be spared.

The police have launched action against those people who were allegedly indulging in ‘anti-India and pro-Pakistan activities’.

The chief minister had also said that the National Security Act (NSA) will be clamped on certain people arrested in such cases, but not on all.

Opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack, but after he was granted bail in this case, he was booked under the NSA. (PTI)