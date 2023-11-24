Anti-Corruption Operation Leads To Arrest Of Junior Engineer And Computer Assistant

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Nov 23: A team from Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Guwahati, arrested a Junior Engineer (JE) and a computer assistant, identified as Prabhat Kalita and Suraj Bora, respectively, from the office of Lumding Development Block at Udali, Lanka. The arrest took place on Wednesday evening when they were caught red-handed accepting a bribe from a complainant.

According to sources, JE Prabhat Kalita had allegedly demanded a bribe from a complainant to release payment for a project through the computer assistant in the office. Unwilling to pay the demanded amount, the complainant reported the incident to the office of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Guwahati, leading to the arrest of the accused individuals.

The officials from Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Guwahati, conducted a trap operation, resulting in the successful apprehension of the suspects. After the arrest, the individuals were taken to Guwahati for further legal proceedings.

The operation reflects the commitment of law enforcement agencies to combat corruption and maintain transparency in government offices. Further investigations and legal actions are expected to follow in this case.