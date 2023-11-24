19 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 24, 2023
type here...

Anti-Corruption Operation Leads To Arrest Of Junior Engineer And Computer Assistant

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

 

- Advertisement -

NAGAON, Nov 23: A team from Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Guwahati, arrested a Junior Engineer (JE) and a computer assistant, identified as Prabhat Kalita and Suraj Bora, respectively, from the office of Lumding Development Block at Udali, Lanka. The arrest took place on Wednesday evening when they were caught red-handed accepting a bribe from a complainant.

 

According to sources, JE Prabhat Kalita had allegedly demanded a bribe from a complainant to release payment for a project through the computer assistant in the office. Unwilling to pay the demanded amount, the complainant reported the incident to the office of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Guwahati, leading to the arrest of the accused individuals.

 

- Advertisement -

The officials from Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Guwahati, conducted a trap operation, resulting in the successful apprehension of the suspects. After the arrest, the individuals were taken to Guwahati for further legal proceedings.

 

The operation reflects the commitment of law enforcement agencies to combat corruption and maintain transparency in government offices. Further investigations and legal actions are expected to follow in this case.

10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World
10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
Most Beautiful Trees in the World
Most Beautiful Trees in the World
Most Expensive Spices In The World
Most Expensive Spices In The World
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

District Level Workshop & Mock Exercise On Assam Disaster Risk Reduction...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World 10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip Most Beautiful Trees in the World Most Expensive Spices In The World Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat