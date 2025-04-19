APCC Forms Investigation Committee to Probe Panchayat Poll Misconduct

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 19: In response to growing allegations of corruption, sabotage, and misconduct during the recent Panchayat elections, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has formed a high-powered Investigation Committee. This move highlights the party’s commitment to internal discipline, transparency, and accountability.

Acting on instructions from AICC General Secretary in-charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, the APCC appointed veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister, Paban Singh Ghatowar, as Chairperson of the Committee. The panel is tasked with thoroughly investigating all complaints related to the electoral process.

The Committee’s scope includes probing complaints of irregularities in ticket distribution, alleged cash-for-ticket deals, deliberate walkovers to opposition candidates, unexplained nomination withdrawals, and other anti-party activities. It has full authority to summon party members, and compliance with its summons will take precedence over campaign duties.

The Committee must submit its report to both the AICC General Secretary in-charge and the APCC President by May 7, 2025. The APCC has made it clear that any individuals found guilty of misconduct will face strict disciplinary action, reinforcing the party’s focus on upholding its internal integrity.