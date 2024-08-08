APDCL employee assaults villager over power cut complaints

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Aug 7: An employee at the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) Margherita Sub-divisional Engineer’s Office allegedly humiliated and attacked a local villager named Bidyut Moran, who had come to lodge a complaint about frequent power cuts in Khamanpathar, Bashbari, Kuhiabari, Nonglai, 2 Number Ubon, and Bagmara under the Ketetong Gaon Panchayat of Margherita sub-division in Tinsukia district.

Ismail Bolbandia, a local man from Khamanpathar, reported that more than 300 residents gathered at the APDCL office on Wednesday to voice their grievances regarding the persistent electricity issues.

The situation escalated when an APDCL employee allegedly assaulted Moran and insulted him with abusive language. This incident sparked outrage among the villagers.

“We came to the office to complain about the regular power cuts, as promised by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who assured 24-hour electricity for every household in Assam. Instead, we were attacked by the APDCL Margherita employees,” Bolbandia said.

Ismail Bolbandia said that all villagers from six villages under Ketetong Gaon Panchayat demand immediate action from the Margherita sub-divisional officer (civil) and the state Power Department. “If the problem isn’t resolved within seven days, we will gherao the APDCL Margherita Sub-divisional Engineer’s Office.”

In response to the unrest, Margherita police arrived at the scene to take stock of the situation.

This correspondent made several attempts to contact APDCL authorities for a statement, but unfortunately, no officials were available for comment at that time.