APNA Manch felicitates APSC CCE qualifier from West Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Jan 31: APNA Manch, a voluntary social organisation, felicitated Songja Engti Kathar, who secured rank 59th (rank 1 in ST Hills) in the Assam Police Service category in the Assam Public Service Commission Combined Competitive Examination 2022. The team honoured him along with his maternal grandmother Kamen Engtipi, his sister Kahin Engtipi, cousins Bonjirlin Teronpi, and Mirtalin Engtipi with an Assamese phulam gamosa and presented him a letter of appreciation and gifts in Hojai on Wednesday. The team, comprising advisor Shivsankar Bora, Ramesh Mundra, Sangita Mundra, Shivdayal Singh, Nikhil Kumar Mundra (founder), and members Mayank Kayal, Nikhil Agarwal, along with many other members, were present.

- Advertisement -

Songja, hailing from Baithalangso in West Karbi Anglong district, shared in an interview during the felicitation program that his goal was always to crack civil services as public engagement satisfies him. He mentioned that he did self-study regularly for 2-3 hours while working full time with Niti Aayog. He shared details of his educational journey, completing his HSLC from Don Bosco High School, Hojai, graduating from Delhi University, and pursuing masters in Public Policy from the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru. Since 2016, he has been working with Chase, India, and from 2018, he was associated with IPAC, then joined Niti Aayog.

Offering tips for working professionals and new aspirants, Songja emphasised having a vivid, target-oriented goal. He stressed that the burning desire to achieve the target is the true motivational force. Perseverance, consistency, dedicated determination, and motivation are necessary, he added. He acknowledged that this success wouldn’t be possible without the blessings and support of God, his parents, siblings, teachers, colleagues, and friends.

Following this success, Songja’s relatives, well-wishers, and the people of West Karbi Anglong district expressed extreme happiness and pride in his accomplishments, considering him an inspiration for all youngsters.