Approval of Rs 500 crore road infra development of BTR soon: CM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 5: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma continued the state government’s commitment to the development of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) by laying the foundation stone for a District Sports Complex in Mushalpur, Baksa district. This modern sports complex, spanning 40 bighas of land and costing approximately Rs 43 crore, will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including a synthetic athletic track, a multipurpose indoor stadium for badminton, table tennis, volleyball, and taekwondo, as well as an Olympic-size swimming pool.

Addressing a public gathering in Mushalpur, chief minister Sarma expressed confidence that the completion of this stadium complex would significantly contribute to the growth, development, and peace that BTR has witnessed in recent years. This sports complex, combined with other development initiatives in BTR, is expected to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the region’s people.

Furthermore, chief minister Sarma announced financial grants of Rs 25 crore for the construction of a new Baksa District Commissioner’s Office and an additional Rs 5 crore for a new Circuit House. He also revealed that an allocation of Rs 500 crore would soon be approved to enhance the road infrastructure in BTR.

CM Sarma encouraged the youth of BTR to take advantage of the upcoming advertisements for filling 5,600 vacancies in Assam Police and explore entrepreneurship opportunities through the Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Asom scheme. He also touched on subjects such as microfinance loan waivers and efforts to provide ration cards to those who are not yet covered.

The event was attended by UG Brahma, minister of handloom, textile, and other departments, Pramod Boro, chief executive member of BTR, Akash Deep, principal secretary of BTR, and several other dignitaries.