APSC Scam: Assam government submits affidavit to Gauhati HC detailing steps taken

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 10: The Assam Government submitted an affidavit to the Gauhati High Court on Wednesday about the extensive Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam.

- Advertisement -

The affidavit states that five officials, who secured recruitment dishonestly, have been arrested. Additionally, 25 officials from the implicated batch are currently suspended in relation to the case.

A further 42 officials are pending departmental enquiry. These actions are in accordance with the recommendations from the report of the one-man Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma commission.

The officials from the CCE 2013-14 batch were closely examined after revelations that numerous officials secured recruitment through dishonest means.