APSC Scam: Assam government submits affidavit to Gauhati HC detailing steps taken

HT Digital,
Guwahati, Jan 10: The Assam Government submitted an affidavit to the Gauhati High Court on Wednesday about the extensive Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam.
The affidavit states that five officials, who secured recruitment dishonestly, have been arrested. Additionally, 25 officials from the implicated batch are currently suspended in relation to the case.
A further 42 officials are pending departmental enquiry. These actions are in accordance with the recommendations from the report of the one-man Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma commission.
The officials from the CCE 2013-14 batch were closely examined after revelations that numerous officials secured recruitment through dishonest means.