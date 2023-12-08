Armed Forces Flag Day celebrated at Raj Bhavan

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 7: Raj Bhavan, Assam, led by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, observed Armed Forces Flag Day, commemorating the annual tribute to the armed forces on Thursday. The day holds national significance, honouring the bravery of soldiers and paying tribute to those who have sacrificed their lives in defense of the country.

Governor Kataria expressed gratitude for the selfless service of the armed forces, describing them as the prized defenders of the nation’s security and integrity. Armed Forces Flag Day serves as an occasion to appreciate both active and retired personnel, along with their families, for their unwavering dedication.

Emphasising the symbolic importance of the day, Governor Kataria highlighted the commitment to express gratitude and provide financial support to the armed forces community. He praised the soldiers as the greatest assets of the nation, acknowledging the sacrifices made by them and their families.

Addressing the assembly, which included Veer Naris, Disabled Soldiers, Veterans, and serving Armed Forces personnel, the Governor commended the heroic achievements of the Armed Forces in wars and combating terrorism. He recognised the trauma faced by the families of service personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Governor Kataria emphasised societal responsibility in rehabilitating martyrs, war widows, the disabled, and their dependents, stressing the importance of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. This fund plays a crucial role in collecting donations for welfare measures and rehabilitating the ex-servicemen community.

The event was attended by the First Lady of Assam Anita Kataria, chief secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, additional chief secretary Avinash Joshi, director of Sainik Welfare Brig Dinesh Chandra Mazumdar (Retd.), senior government officers, armed forces personnel, gallantry award winners, war disabled, war widows, and other dignitaries.