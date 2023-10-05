25 C
Thursday, October 5, 2023
Arms And Ammunition Recovered

HT Bureau 

GUWAHATI, Oct 4: Security forces conducted search operations in vulnerable areas of Manipur, leading to the recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives. The operations covered Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal, and Imphal-West districts.

The recovered items included 2 firearms, 3 rounds of ammunition, 1 explosive device, and 2 tube launchers. Additionally, during the operations, security forces located a missing person named Satkhothang Kipgen, who had been missing since September 30. He was found near Lonjang village, Kangpokpi district.

The situation in Manipur remained tense but under control, with sporadic incidents of firing and gatherings of protesters reported in various parts of the state. Security measures were heightened, with 132 checkpoints installed in different districts, and 1122 individuals were detained in connection with violations across the state.

The recovery of arms and the ongoing security operations indicate efforts to maintain stability and security in the region.

