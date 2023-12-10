Army opens information kiosk at Hornbill Festival

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Dec 9: The army has installed an information kiosk at the ongoing 24th edition of the hOrnbill Festival at Kisama Heritage Village in Kohima in Nagalan to spread information about recruitment opportunities in the army

The information kiosk has been installed jointly by the headquarter recruiting zone (North Eastern States), Shillong along with army recruitment office, Shillong and Rangapahar under the proactive Outreach Drive, Join Indian Army and Agnipath scheme.

The youth is set to play a crucial role in realising the dream of building an Aatma Nirbhar, Sashakt Bharat. Agnipath scheme aims to take them a step closer. “

It is a unique opportunity to fulfill their dream of joining the armed forces and serving the nation while having a glorious career opportunity. The scheme will not only empower, discipline and skill youths with military ethos in civil society, but also improve battle preparedness suited to the changing dynamics,” said an army official.