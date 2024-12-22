Arson suspected in Margherita’s market fire

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Dec 21: A massive fire broke out in Margherita’s upper market area early Saturday night, gutting over 30 shops and causing property damage exceeding Rs 2 crore.

The fire, which started around 1:30 a.m., is suspected to be an act of arson, as CCTV footage revealed a youth allegedly setting the shops ablaze using petrol.

The timely intervention of Margherita fire fighters prevented the blaze from spreading further, though efforts to extinguish lingering embers are ongoing. Local shopkeepers expressed their grievances over the absence of night watchmen, which they believe contributed to the scale of the destruction.

Appealing for strict action, shopkeepers have urged the Margherita police, co-district commissioner and Municipal Board Chairman to ensure justice for the victims and prevent such incidents in the future. Authorities are set to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.