Art and sculpture workshop successfully concludes in Jamugurihat

HT Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali, July 25: The art and sculpture workshop organised by BE Chitrakar, an art-related organisation, concluded on Tuesday at the Baresohoriya Bhaona project site in Jamugurihat. The workshop witnessed enthusiastic participation from aspiring artists and sculptors eager to refine their skills.

The concluding session took place in the conference hall of the Inspection Bungalow, Jamugurihat, with Anwar Ahmed, president of Naduar Press Club, presiding over the event. The session commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Arup Kakaty, a prominent Bhaona artist. The occasion was graced by Phanindra Barua, a senior journalist, as a distinguished guest.

Throughout the workshop, training was imparted by experienced artists and instructors like Rajdeep Bhuyan, Kashyapi Barua, Amrish Borthakur, and Himangshu Kalita. Additionally, Manjit Hazarika, a renowned artist, provided basic training as a guest instructor, enriching the learning experience for the participants.

During the closing ceremony, certificates of participation were awarded to each participant to recognise their dedication and commitment to honing their artistic talents. The event was attended by esteemed individuals from the art community, including Rajmoni Bhuyan, Nabajyoti Bhuyan, Tapan Deka, Nabadeep Bhuyan, Hridayananda Das, and Gautam Lahan, among others.

The proceedings of the closing ceremony were conducted by Kashyapi Barua, ensuring the successful culmination of the ten-day art and sculpture workshop, which provided a platform for aspiring artists to enhance their creative abilities.

