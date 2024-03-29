27 C
Arunachal Police arrest three over violence in Longding

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Itanagar, March 29: Three individuals have been detained in relation to the recent eruption of violence during the examination of nomination papers in Longding, Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident, which transpired yesterday, led to injuries sustained by Longding SP Dekio Gumja following a clash between supporters of the National People’s Party (NPP) and security forces.

As per reports, tensions escalated when backers of NPP candidate Gangdiap Wangsa purportedly instigated the violence by pelting stones at the convoy of Honchun Ngandam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and incumbent MLA, as he was leaving the Deputy Commissioner’s Office. Ngandam also holds a ministerial position in the state government.

In an effort to quell the turmoil, SP Dekio Gumja suffered injuries amidst the commotion. Security forces, deployed on duty, were compelled to fire warning shots into the air to disperse the disorderly crowd.

Subsequent to the incident, a suo moto case has been lodged at the Longding Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway. Law enforcement agencies are meticulously scrutinizing video recordings from the scene to identify the individuals responsible for the violence and swiftly bring them to justice.

In response to the volatile circumstances, additional security personnel have been dispatched to vulnerable areas within Longding town and its environs. Nevertheless, despite these measures, the atmosphere in the region remains tense.

The condition of SP Dekio Gumja, who sustained injuries during the altercation, has been reported as stable.

In light of the unrest, the administration has enforced Section 144 and issued specific prohibitory directives to uphold law and order in the area. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation to avert any further escalation of violence.

