Arunachali liquor seized at Balabari

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, April 7: Acting on a tip off, a collaborative police team headed by DSP (Sadar) Biswanath Police, Sootea police and Itakhola outpost managed to seize 32 cartoons of Arunachal liquor from the possession of one Bisti Basumatary S/O Kameswar Basumatary, a resident of No 3 Balabari under Sootea PS of Biswanath district on Sunday late evening.

Based on reliable sources, the police team conducted a search in the house of Bisti Basumatary and recovered 32 cartoons of Arunachali liquor of varied brands. Police investigation is on.