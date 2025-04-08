24.6 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
type here...

Arunachali liquor seized at Balabari

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, April 7: Acting on a tip off, a collaborative police team headed by DSP (Sadar) Biswanath Police, Sootea police and Itakhola outpost managed to seize 32 cartoons of Arunachal liquor from the possession of one Bisti Basumatary S/O Kameswar Basumatary, a resident of No 3 Balabari under Sootea PS of Biswanath district on Sunday late evening.

- Advertisement -

Based on reliable sources, the police team conducted a search in the house of Bisti Basumatary and recovered 32 cartoons of Arunachali liquor of varied brands. Police investigation is on.

Related Posts:

Best Tea Gardens in Assam for a Tranquil Summer Getaway
Best Tea Gardens in Assam for a Tranquil Summer Getaway
10 Places to Visit North east India in April
10 Places to Visit North east India in April
10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April
10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April
8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner
8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Miscreants attack Goria Jatiya Parishad leader 

The Hills Times -
Best Tea Gardens in Assam for a Tranquil Summer Getaway 10 Places to Visit North east India in April 10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April 8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner 10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once