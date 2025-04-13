Asam Sahitya Sabha to felicitate 10,000 senior citizens on Assamese New Year

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, April 12: In a unique and large-scale tribute to the elderly, the Asam Sahitya Sabha is set to felicitate 10,000 senior citizens aged 65 and above on April 15, the first day of the Assamese calendar (Pahila Bohag), which also marks the Assamese New Year.

The initiative, part of the Sabha’s ongoing ‘Nijor Din’ programme, will extend across Assam, other parts of India, and even abroad.

The Asam Sahitya Sabha, the state’s premier literary and cultural organisation, has been at the forefront of preserving and promoting Assamese language, literature, and heritage.

Through ‘Nijor Din’, the Sabha aims to express gratitude to those who have made lasting contributions to society, particularly in the fields of culture, education, language, and community service.

A member of the Sabha’s central office in Jorhat informed that preparations are in full swing, with extensive coordination taking place among office-bearers and members not just across the state, but in other regions and countries with significant Assamese communities.

“This is not just a ceremonial event. It’s a heartfelt expression of reverence and recognition for our elders, many of whom have worked quietly but tirelessly to uphold the Assamese identity,” the official said.

Each felicitation will be carried out by a dedicated five-member team, all dressed in traditional Assamese attire, symbolising the rich cultural roots of the event.

During the visit to the homes of the honourees, the teams will offer ‘paan-tamul’ (betel leaves and arecanut), a hand-woven ‘gamosa’ made by local weavers, a packet of books, and a greeting card on behalf of the Sabha.

The gesture is also symbolic—rooted in age-old Assamese customs of respect and hospitality.

Before the felicitation, the delegation will organise a brief 15-minute gathering involving the senior citizen’s family members and neighbours.

The idea is to foster a sense of community while encouraging those in attendance to become life members of the Sabha, as per the recent resolution passed by the executive committee for the 2025–27 term.

“This is an opportunity to connect with people at the grassroots, to build lasting relationships, and to make them active participants in our literary and cultural mission,” the Sabha representative added.

The teams conducting the events have been requested to document the ceremonies by taking photographs, which will be shared on social media platforms and through various media outlets.

These images, along with details of the felicitation, are also to be sent to the Sabha’s publicity convenor, Shankusiddha Nath (Phone: 9864120357), who is coordinating public outreach for the initiative.

With this ambitious and heartfelt initiative, the Asam Sahitya Sabha continues to reaffirm its commitment not only to the cultural enrichment of Assam but also to recognising the invaluable human resources who have nurtured its heritage over the decades.