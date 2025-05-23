ASDMA Issues Urgent Monsoon Advisory to Landslide-Prone Districts in Assam

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 22: With the onset of the monsoon and the threat of landslides and floods growing, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Thursday issued an urgent directive to all susceptible districts of landslides, calling for a state of preparation to safeguard vulnerable groups immediately.

In a formal order, ASDMA instructed the governments of Cachar, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, Sribhumi, and West Karbi Anglong to immediately delineate high-risk areas and identify safe shelters for possible evacuees.

The authority indicated that these shelters should be properly marked and extensively publicized for easy access by vulnerable groups.

Emphasizing the need for taking steps beforehand, ASDMA Chief Executive Officer Gyanendra Dev Tripathi called upon district authorities to start relocating people living in landslide-prone areas ahead of any disaster.

He referred to recent experiences in districts such as Cachar, Dima Hasao, Kamrup Metro, and Sribhumi where lives were lost due to delay in evacuation during last monsoon seasons.

The advisory is part of the state government’s overall strategy for disaster risk reduction to reduce casualties and property losses during Assam’s rain-deficient months.

ASDMA emphasized that timely action, proper communication, and public awareness are the major factors in reducing the impact of natural disasters caused by heavy rain and unstable geography.