32 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 23, 2025
type here...

ASDMA Issues Urgent Monsoon Advisory to Landslide-Prone Districts in Assam

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 22: With the onset of the monsoon and the threat of landslides and floods growing, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Thursday issued an urgent directive to all susceptible districts of landslides, calling for a state of preparation to safeguard vulnerable groups immediately.

- Advertisement -

In a formal order, ASDMA instructed the governments of Cachar, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, Sribhumi, and West Karbi Anglong to immediately delineate high-risk areas and identify safe shelters for possible evacuees.

Related Posts:

The authority indicated that these shelters should be properly marked and extensively publicized for easy access by vulnerable groups.

Emphasizing the need for taking steps beforehand, ASDMA Chief Executive Officer Gyanendra Dev Tripathi called upon district authorities to start relocating people living in landslide-prone areas ahead of any disaster.

He referred to recent experiences in districts such as Cachar, Dima Hasao, Kamrup Metro, and Sribhumi where lives were lost due to delay in evacuation during last monsoon seasons.

- Advertisement -

The advisory is part of the state government’s overall strategy for disaster risk reduction to reduce casualties and property losses during Assam’s rain-deficient months.

ASDMA emphasized that timely action, proper communication, and public awareness are the major factors in reducing the impact of natural disasters caused by heavy rain and unstable geography.

View all stories
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Police Detain Bir Lachit Sena Leaders Amid Duliajan Protest Unrest

The Hills Times -
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India 10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty 10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday 10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India 10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features