Ashish Chanchlani Seeks Anticipatory Bail Amid India’s Got Latent Controversy

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 18: Well-known YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has gone to the Gauhati High Court seeking anticipatory bail after the furore over the reality show India’s Got Latent.

- Advertisement -

His lawyers have filed a petition, stating that he must be protected from arrest since the case against him does not have sufficient evidence.

The row broke out following allegations leveled against India’s Got Latent, a program that had received enormous popularity on the internet.

Multiple complaints had accused the show of deceiving viewers and contravening content regulations. Following these allegations, legal attention has mounted, with various people associated with the show facing questioning.

Chanchlani, who worked on the project, is currently involved in the legal trial. Still, his close friends assert that he played a minor role in the production of the show. They contend that he was not directly involved in any decision-making process that might have resulted in the allegations being probed.

- Advertisement -

Legal experts believe that Chanchlani’s petition for anticipatory bail reflects his concern over potential custodial interrogation. His legal representatives contend that his arrest would be unwarranted, as he has been fully cooperating with authorities.

Furthermore, they emphasize that his association with India’s Got Latent was purely professional and did not involve any managerial or operational authority.