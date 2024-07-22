Ashok Singhal assesses flood damage

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 21: Accompanied by cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika, minister and Dhekiajuli MLA Ashok Singhal visited several flood-affected areas in Chitalmari of Barchala LAC in Sonitpur district on Sunday to assess the situation. During their visit, the ministers, along with a few engineers from the Water Resources Department, discussed the urgent need for constructing an embankment to address the recurring floods in the area.

Singhal also visited the residence of the bereaved family of Baloram Das, who lost his 4-year-old child in the floods. Earlier in the day, Singhal attended two workers’ meetings in Gupteswar and Dhekiajuli Mandal and participated in a felicitation program hosted by the Dhekiajuli and Barchala branches of ATTSA, honouring the meritorious students from the tea tribe community of the region.