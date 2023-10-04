ASI Held For Taking Bride

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 3: A team from the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption on Tuesday arrested a police official for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 30,000 in Assam’s Hilakandi district.

The accused has been identified as Hitush Nath, assistant sub-inspector of the Abdullapur police patrol post under the Lala Police station in Hailakandi.

According to sources, the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption received a complaint of Nath demanding a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a person for amicably settling a dispute between two parties. He, however, reduced the bribe to Rs 20,000.

The person from whom Nath had demanded the bride, instead approached the directorate to lodge his complaint.

Base4d on this information, the anti-corruption team laid a trap at the Abdullapur police patrol post. The ASI was caught red handed accepting an initial amount of Rs 10,000 from the complainant in presence of independent witnesses. This amount was part of Rs 20,000 which he had demanded as bribe.

The anti-corruption team seized the bribe money and arrested the accused immediately. .

A case has been registered in the ACB Police Station under Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Necessary legal follow up action is underway, said sources.

