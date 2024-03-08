Asia’s oldest refinery in Digboi set for mega expansion with historic projects to be unveiled by PM Modi

HT Digital,

Digboi, March 8: In a monumental decision by the Union Government, the expansion project for Asia’s oldest refinery located in the oil town of Digboi, under the Tinsukia district, has been greenlit.

Member of Legislative Assembly Suren Phukan expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. The Digboi Refinery is slated to undergo expansion, aiming to increase its capacity from 0.65 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to 1 MMTPA, costing approximately Rs 768 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually unveil the project during his visit to Jorhat on March 9, 2024. The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is leading the preparations in the Jubilee Field of Digboi. MLA Suren Phukan expressed anticipation for a historic day for Digboi residents.

He acknowledged the persistent advocacy efforts of numerous parties and organizations over the years in support of the extension project. During the virtual unveiling, Prime Minister Modi will be joined by Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli, and Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Central government has provided an estimated Rs 768 crore for the project, which is expected to create new employment opportunities and bolster the local marketing sector. During a press conference in February, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas shed light on the Union Budget concerning the expansion project in Digboi, emphasizing the potential profitability of the Digboi refinery and the positive impact the expansion project is poised to have on employment opportunities and the local marketing sector.