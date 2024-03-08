19 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 9, 2024
type here...

Asia’s oldest refinery in Digboi set for mega expansion with historic projects to be unveiled by PM Modi

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Digboi, March 8: In a monumental decision by the Union Government, the expansion project for Asia’s oldest refinery located in the oil town of Digboi, under the Tinsukia district, has been greenlit.

- Advertisement -

Member of Legislative Assembly Suren Phukan expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. The Digboi Refinery is slated to undergo expansion, aiming to increase its capacity from 0.65 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to 1 MMTPA, costing approximately Rs 768 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually unveil the project during his visit to Jorhat on March 9, 2024. The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is leading the preparations in the Jubilee Field of Digboi. MLA Suren Phukan expressed anticipation for a historic day for Digboi residents.

He acknowledged the persistent advocacy efforts of numerous parties and organizations over the years in support of the extension project. During the virtual unveiling, Prime Minister Modi will be joined by Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli, and Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Central government has provided an estimated Rs 768 crore for the project, which is expected to create new employment opportunities and bolster the local marketing sector. During a press conference in February, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas shed light on the Union Budget concerning the expansion project in Digboi, emphasizing the potential profitability of the Digboi refinery and the positive impact the expansion project is poised to have on employment opportunities and the local marketing sector.

7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians
Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians
South Indian Places That Are Just Perfect In March
South Indian Places That Are Just Perfect In March
8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India
8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India
Best Places In Nagaland
Best Places In Nagaland
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur violence: Sand truck set on fire by armed miscreants, assault...

The Hills Times - 0
7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians South Indian Places That Are Just Perfect In March 8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India Best Places In Nagaland